Allyse Foster, of Dowagiac

Sept. 11, 1984 — May 1, 2021

Allyse Renee “Ally” Foster, 36, of Dowagiac, passed away in her sleep on May 1, 2021.

Ally was born Sept. 11, 1984, in Niles to Bill Foster and Norine Anderson. Ally grew up in Hartford and graduated from there in 2002. She was active in sports and still had many close friends from her time there. Ally’s personality was infectious. She was always quick to laugh and ready for any kind of adventure, whether it be to a country concert, a road trip, a change in hair color or a new tattoo. She embraced life to the fullest. She was silly and fun and brought so much joy and light to those who were blessed to know her.

Ally was extremely close with her family, especially her siblings. Ally was the best aunt to her 10 nieces and nephews and never hesitated to spoil them with her love. She was the aunt passing out silly string at Easter, making thoughtful gifts perfectly suited to each child and keeping everyone’s hairstyles up-to-date. Ally would always say that her greatest accomplishment was her daughter, Adley. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being a mom. She loved snuggling and teaching Adley and was so proud to have her as her daughter. Ally was one-of-a-kind. She will be missed but never forgotten.

Ally is survived by her parents, Bill Foster, of Hartford, and Norine (Scott) Anderson, of Dowagiac; her beloved daughter, Adley; siblings, Aric (Miracle) Foster, Sara (Elmar) Clemm von Hohenberg, Emily (David) Price and Stefany (Mike) Holland; nieces and nephews, Adia, Aurora, Aric, Anya, Lilly, Eva, Zander, Isla, Olivia and Ase; maternal grandparents, Ron and Pat Ganger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Foster; and her stepmother, Lisa Foster.

A celebration of life mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Keeler Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Those wishing to leave a condolence online for Ally’s family may do so at clarkch.com.

Donations can be made to the account set up for Adley at TCF Bank in care of Stefany Holland.