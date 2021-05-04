expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Allie Conner was named honoable mention All-Wolverine Conference. (Leader file photo)

Dowagiac duo earn All-Wolverine Conference

By Staff Report

Published 11:32 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Plainwell landed a pair of players on the all-league girls basketball first team.

Runners-up Edwardsburg and Three Rivers each had one player on the first team.

Ella Castelucci was the selection for the Eddies. Edwardsburg also had Macey Laubach and Katie Schaible named second game.

Dowagiac had a pair of honorable mention sections in Allie Conner and Alanah Smith.

Plainwell’s Tim Rieman was Coach of the Year.

 

All-Wolverine Basketball

First Game

Ella Castelucci, Edwardsburg

Jayden Jameson, Otsego

Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw

Vannessa Robinson, Plainwell

Lauren Vanderstelt, Plainwell

Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers

Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg

 

Coach of the Year

Tim Rieman, Plainwell

 

Second Team

Ana Allen, Allegan

Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg

Katie Schaible, Edwardsburg

Kaitlyn Payseno, Otsego

Maya Johnson, Plainwell

Korin Whitcomb, Sturgis

Rylie Kelly, Three Rivers

Chloe Hatridge, Vicksburg

Alanah Smith was one of two Dowagiac player to earn honorable mention All-Wolverine Conference. (Leader file photo)

Honorable Mention

Kaitlyn Fulton, Allegan

Allie Conner, Dowagiac

Taylor Rickli, Paw Paw

Ellery Troff, Plainwell

Natalie Barnes, Three Rivers

Danielle Diekman, Vicksburg

Carlee Rynearson, Allegan

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac

Cali Miller, Otsego

Allie Hawkes, Plainwell

Juliette Schroeder, Sturgis

Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers

 

Finals Standings

Plainwell 8-0

Edwardsburg 6-2

Three Rivers 6-2

Otsego 5-3

Vicksburg 5-3

Paw Paw 3-5

Sturgis 2-6

Allegan 1-7

Dowagiac 0-8

More News

Casey Jones, of Buchanan

Patsy Wycoff, of Stevensville

Billy Hopkins, of Niles

Jeffery Moore, of Niles

Cass County

Two injured in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

League of Women Voters to host town hall on redistricting process

News

Niles Township Board of Trustees hears from frustrated firefighters

Cassopolis

SMC co-sponsors Law Day with Cass County Bar Association

Education

United Way awards annual college scholarships to area high-school senior volunteers

Dowagiac

National Guard to host Food Truck Muster

News

Niles Walmart now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Berrien County

Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang receives Interfaith’ Action’s Award for Leadership for the Common Good

Cassopolis

K&M announces 2021 scholarship winner

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan building getting new life

Education

Ballard Elementary rolls out red carpet for teachers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to probation violation

News

Niles Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to planning hurdles, COVID concerns

News

Niles Police Log: April 22-28

Edwardsburg

Volunteers plant 30 trees at Edwardsburg Sports Complex

Cass County

Elkhart teen given chance to keep domestic violence off record

Buchanan

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Dowagiac

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company joins movement prioritizing mental health

Cass County

Cassopolis man sentenced for 2018 misconduct

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

News

Niles celebrates two retiring fire lieutenants