Dowagiac duo earn All-Wolverine Conference
DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Plainwell landed a pair of players on the all-league girls basketball first team.
Runners-up Edwardsburg and Three Rivers each had one player on the first team.
Ella Castelucci was the selection for the Eddies. Edwardsburg also had Macey Laubach and Katie Schaible named second game.
Dowagiac had a pair of honorable mention sections in Allie Conner and Alanah Smith.
Plainwell’s Tim Rieman was Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Basketball
First Game
Ella Castelucci, Edwardsburg
Jayden Jameson, Otsego
Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw
Vannessa Robinson, Plainwell
Lauren Vanderstelt, Plainwell
Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers
Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Tim Rieman, Plainwell
Second Team
Ana Allen, Allegan
Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg
Katie Schaible, Edwardsburg
Kaitlyn Payseno, Otsego
Maya Johnson, Plainwell
Korin Whitcomb, Sturgis
Rylie Kelly, Three Rivers
Chloe Hatridge, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Kaitlyn Fulton, Allegan
Allie Conner, Dowagiac
Taylor Rickli, Paw Paw
Ellery Troff, Plainwell
Natalie Barnes, Three Rivers
Danielle Diekman, Vicksburg
Carlee Rynearson, Allegan
Alanah Smith, Dowagiac
Cali Miller, Otsego
Allie Hawkes, Plainwell
Juliette Schroeder, Sturgis
Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers
Finals Standings
Plainwell 8-0
Edwardsburg 6-2
Three Rivers 6-2
Otsego 5-3
Vicksburg 5-3
Paw Paw 3-5
Sturgis 2-6
Allegan 1-7
Dowagiac 0-8