June 12, 1958 — April 26, 2021

Karen Sue Kendall, 62, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born June 12, 1958, in Cottonwood, Missouri and graduated from Niles High School in 1976. She was married to Rocky Kendall in Niles, in 1976, and this October is their 45th wedding anniversary.

Karen is survived by her husband, Rocky Kendall, and by her two children, Melissa (Darren) Bettinger, of Cassopolis, and Jessica (Matt) Zigler, of Niles. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kerith and Kaiden Spake, and Logan, Alex, and Isaac Zigler. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Ross, and her sisters, Myra Hudgens & Marla Burns.

Karen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who took very good care of her family. Karen adored her grandchildren. She could often be seen giving them rides in her golf cart, “Special K,” and she loved spending time with them. Supporting them in school events and pageants was one of her passions. She was an active member at Portage Road Baptist Church and was the acting president of her Women’s Ministry group. Her church family was very important to her and she loved them dearly. She loved peacocks and hummingbirds, practical jokes, and card games. She loved to laugh, and her smile could light up a room. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at Portage Road Baptist Church, 1765 Portage Road, Niles, on Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Angels of Hope, a Michigan based organization helping families affected by cancer. Donations can be made online at angelsofhope.org or by mail. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.