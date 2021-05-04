expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Karen Sue Kendall

By Submitted

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

June 12, 1958 — April 26, 2021

Karen Sue Kendall, 62, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born June 12, 1958, in Cottonwood, Missouri and graduated from Niles High School in 1976. She was married to Rocky Kendall in Niles, in 1976, and this October is their 45th wedding anniversary.

Karen is survived by her husband, Rocky Kendall, and by her two children, Melissa (Darren) Bettinger, of Cassopolis, and Jessica (Matt) Zigler, of Niles. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kerith and Kaiden Spake, and Logan, Alex, and Isaac Zigler. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Ross, and her sisters, Myra Hudgens & Marla Burns.

Karen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who took very good care of her family. Karen adored her grandchildren. She could often be seen giving them rides in her golf cart, “Special K,” and she loved spending time with them. Supporting them in school events and pageants was one of her passions. She was an active member at Portage Road Baptist Church and was the acting president of her Women’s Ministry group. Her church family was very important to her and she loved them dearly. She loved peacocks and hummingbirds, practical jokes, and card games. She loved to laugh, and her smile could light up a room. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at Portage Road Baptist Church, 1765 Portage Road, Niles, on Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Angels of Hope, a Michigan based organization helping families affected by cancer. Donations can be made online at angelsofhope.org or by mail. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

More News

Daily Data: Thursday, May 6

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

John Schick, of Battle Creek

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths

Cass County

Two injured in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

League of Women Voters to host town hall on redistricting process

News

Niles Township Board of Trustees hears from frustrated firefighters

Cassopolis

SMC co-sponsors Law Day with Cass County Bar Association

Education

United Way awards annual college scholarships to area high-school senior volunteers

Dowagiac

National Guard to host Food Truck Muster

News

Niles Walmart now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Berrien County

Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang receives Interfaith’ Action’s Award for Leadership for the Common Good

Cassopolis

K&M announces 2021 scholarship winner

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan building getting new life

Education

Ballard Elementary rolls out red carpet for teachers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to probation violation