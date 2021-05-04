expand
May 4, 2021

Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang receives Interfaith’ Action’s Award for Leadership for the Common Good

By Submitted

Published 9:35 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

SOUTHWEST Michigan — As part of its celebration of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, Interfaith Action, which serves five regional counties, is launching its first Award for Leadership for the Common Good.

The award recognizes a Michigan leader who has advanced or secured policies that promote the common good of all Michiganders, particularly those who historically have not experienced equal protections or support, officials said.

Nominations for the award were open to the public and a selection committee of seven individuals determined the final award.

Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang is the 2021 selection for the Leader for the Common Good award. Senator Chang represents District 1 in the Michigan Senate and also serves as Minority Floor Leader. Sen. Chang, the first Asian American woman to be elected to the Michigan Legislature, is being recognized for her leadership in the following areas:

  • The passage of Senate Bill (SB) 241 to place a temporary moratorium on water shut offs;
  • The passage of SB 257 to ensure protections in domestic violence cases;
  • The passage of SB 195 which established a Family Advisory Board within the Michigan Department of Corrections; and
  • Her ongoing work on behalf of Michigan’s diverse immigrant communities through policies to ensure language access, driver licenses and state identifications.

Interfaith Action of SW Michigan is a collaborative of more than 40 faith communities in the five counties comprising SW Michigan. Interfaith Action provides a faith-based perspective on key social issues, officials said.

