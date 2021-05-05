expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

By Submitted

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

DOWAGIAC — John Seculoff, of the financial services firm Edward Jones, promised when he opened his business in 2016 that he would become an active member of the community. Seculoff is keeping that promise and recently accepted the position of Esteemed Leading Knight of the Elks Lodge #889, Dowagiac.

“I share the firm’s philosophy that we shouldn’t just work in the communities where we establish our offices — we should live in those communities, and we should contribute to those communities,” Seculoff said. “I hope I can make a difference, even if it is a small one, by giving my time and energy to Elks Lodge.”

“Edward Jones encourages its financial advisors to become involved in their communities,” said Leslie Burkett, senior branch office administrator. “We believe they can do a better job of providing advice to their clients if they know their values, appreciate their lifestyles and understand their upbringing. Getting involved in the communities in which their clients live helps financial advisors learn these things.”

Seculoff and Burkett can be reached at (269) 782-1800 or at edwardjones.com/john-seculoff.

More News

Daily Data: Thursday, May 6

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

John Schick, of Battle Creek

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths

Cass County

Two injured in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

League of Women Voters to host town hall on redistricting process

News

Niles Township Board of Trustees hears from frustrated firefighters

Cassopolis

SMC co-sponsors Law Day with Cass County Bar Association

Education

United Way awards annual college scholarships to area high-school senior volunteers

Dowagiac

National Guard to host Food Truck Muster

News

Niles Walmart now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Berrien County

Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang receives Interfaith’ Action’s Award for Leadership for the Common Good

Cassopolis

K&M announces 2021 scholarship winner

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan building getting new life

Education

Ballard Elementary rolls out red carpet for teachers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to probation violation