John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

DOWAGIAC — John Seculoff, of the financial services firm Edward Jones, promised when he opened his business in 2016 that he would become an active member of the community. Seculoff is keeping that promise and recently accepted the position of Esteemed Leading Knight of the Elks Lodge #889, Dowagiac.

“I share the firm’s philosophy that we shouldn’t just work in the communities where we establish our offices — we should live in those communities, and we should contribute to those communities,” Seculoff said. “I hope I can make a difference, even if it is a small one, by giving my time and energy to Elks Lodge.”

“Edward Jones encourages its financial advisors to become involved in their communities,” said Leslie Burkett, senior branch office administrator. “We believe they can do a better job of providing advice to their clients if they know their values, appreciate their lifestyles and understand their upbringing. Getting involved in the communities in which their clients live helps financial advisors learn these things.”

Seculoff and Burkett can be reached at (269) 782-1800 or at edwardjones.com/john-seculoff.