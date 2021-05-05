Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County will host its annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Service at noon May 14 at the Berrien County Law Enforcement Officers’ Monument, located at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.

The annual service hosted by FOP Blossomland Lodge #100 will honor twenty officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Seventeen of the officers are listed on the monument with the other three being former long-time members of the Berrien County Community. The event is open to the public.

Officers to be honored are:

Patrolman Clarence Shockley — Niles City Police Department, Aug. 15, 1907

Trooper William Martz — Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, March 12, 1925

Patrolman Francis Lamunion — St. Joseph Police Department, June 23, 1927

Patrolman Charles Skelley — St. Joseph Police Department, Dec. 14, 1929

Patrolman Vance Cooper — Niles City Police Department, March 4, 1937

Deputy Elton Stover — Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Dec. 10, 1965

Sergeant Robert Stevens — Benton Township Police Department, April 29, 1970

Trooper Charles Stake — MSP New Buffalo Post, Dec. 31, 1971

Trooper Gary Rampy — MSP New Buffalo Post, Dec. 31, 1971

Trooper Steven Devries — MSP Niles Post, Oct. 12, 1972

Detective/Captain Paul Winquist — Niles City Police Department, Nov. 11, 1980

Trooper Allan Peterson — MSP St. Joseph Post, Aug. 29, 1981

Trooper Robert Mihalik — MSP St. Joseph Post, Sept. 9, 1984

Patrolman Donald Deford — Lincoln Township Police Department, March 14, 1988

Chief Keith Mills — St. Joseph Township Police Department, Oct. 18, 1988

Court Security Supervisor Joseph Zangaro — Berrien County Trial Court, July 11, 2016

Court Officer Ronald Kienzle — Berrien County Trial Court, July 11, 2016

Former residents serving outside the area: