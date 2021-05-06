expand
May 7, 2021

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

By Submitted

Published 3:55 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

BUCHANAN — Katelyn Dargus, of Buchanan, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, reported Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.

PHOTO GALLERY: The Week in pictures

Daily Data: Friday, May 7

Brandywine baseball routs Lake Michigan Catholic in sweep

Scott M. Witwer, of Niles

