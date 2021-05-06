COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Van Buren counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,425 COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, up from 251 deaths reported Wednesday.
Also reporting new COVID-19 deaths was Van Buren County, which reported 6,400 cases and 106 deaths. That number is up from 104 deaths reported Wednesday.
Cass County reported 4,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 858,050 COVID-19 cases and 18,054 related deaths.