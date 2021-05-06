expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

By Submitted

Published 12:14 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

NILES – The Niles History Center and Fort St. Joseph archeology leadership are calling for up-and-coming archaeologists and anthropologists to sign up for virtual camps this summer centering on Fort St. Joseph.

Fort St. Joseph Summer Camps will return for summer 2021 in a virtual format. Experienced Camp Instructor Tim Bober, from Western Michigan University, has developed content to connect campers to Fort St. Joseph’s history and archaeological training through engaging online activities.

Fort St. Joseph Field Director Erika Hartley is excited that camps will be returning online. “Although we will miss having campers with us in the field this year, this way we can ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Hartley said.

Virtual archaeology campers will spend mornings in face-to-face instruction with instructor Tim Bober. Additional activities will be provided for further study.

Bober has taught various archaeology camps and anthropology courses for more than 10 years. During the pandemic, Bober has worked to develop online courses for students.

“We are fortunate to have Tim [Bober] as our camp instructor. He receives rave reviews from all the camps he has led and I know that students will have a great learning experience this year,” said Niles History Center Director Christina Arseneau.

Three different camps are offered: Middle School Camp, for students entering grades six through eight, July 19 to 23, High School Camp, for students entering grades nine to 12, July 26-30, and Lifelong Learners and Educators Camp, Aug. 2-6.

The cost to participate is $100. Need-based scholarships are available. Online registrations can be found on the NHC website at nileshistorycenter.org.

Contact the Niles History Center for more information on Virtual Archaeology Camps at (269) 845-4054 or nileshistory@nilesmi.org.

More News

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber

News

Niles Renaissance Faire returns May 15 to Plym Park

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game

Business

Niles dispensary donates to two area nonprofits

Buchanan

New yoga studio to open in downtown Buchanan

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths

Cass County

Two injured in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

League of Women Voters to host town hall on redistricting process

News

Niles Township Board of Trustees hears from frustrated firefighters

Cassopolis

SMC co-sponsors Law Day with Cass County Bar Association