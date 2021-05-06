Scott M. Witwer, of Niles

May 10, 1937 — Jan. 23, 2021

Scott M. Witwer, 83, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Chicago on May 10, 1937. Along with a twin sister, Robin, they were adopted by Edwin and Joy Witwer at birth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Meyer, and niece, Valerie Moore.

Scott graduated from Niles High School and went on to attend Olivet and Hillsdale College.

Scott worked for several companies in the area before becoming the owner of Berger Ford Tractor Sales and later forming his own home repair and maintenance service. It was with this business that Scott made many lasting friendships with the people that he helped and worked for. He was always willing to sit down and talk about various events of the day and give advice to those that asked for it on problems with their homes.

Scott also was devoted to the outdoors and was an excellent skier and sailing enthusiast, spending a great deal of time out west skiing and at Diamond Lake sailing.

He had a love for music and animals of all kinds and will be missed by his cat Pee Wee.

He will be missed by all of those who respected and admired him.

Cremation has taken place and he will be interred in the family plot on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend. Arrangements were made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. in Niles.