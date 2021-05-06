expand
May 6, 2021

(Leader photo/KELSEY HAMMON)

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

By Submitted

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A club in Dowagiac is offering residents a chance to beautify their spaces.

The Town and Country Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15 at the Commercial Street Plaza, located in the 200 block of Commercial Street in Dowagiac between the Beckwith Theatre, the Dowagiac District Library and the Dowagiac Post Office.

Proceeds from the sale will support community beautification activities such as seasonal planting in downtown planters and public gardens.

Also, on Thursday, May 13, the club will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the James E. Snow Building, 302 S. Front St., Dowagiac. There will be a business meeting with light refreshments as members finalize details for the sale.

The public and new members are welcome to attend.

For more information, call (269) 357-4025.

