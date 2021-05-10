2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 Strengthening Schools Grant program. For the 2020-21 school year, 26 grants totaling $30,000 were awarded to 19 public school systems across the co-op service territory. Grants are funded with partnership dollars from Wolverine Power Cooperative, MEC’s power supplier.

Any teacher, administrator or school official in a public elementary, middle or high school serving students in the MEC service territory may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 to support classroom needs and special projects, technology, or academic clubs and organizations. School districts may be awarded multiple grants, not to exceed a total of $5,000 during the annual award cycle.

“Teachers and other school personnel are constantly challenged to do more with less, and the pandemic added a layer of complexity as it changed the way we teach and learn,” said Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications. “As a locally-owned cooperative, we are committed to strengthening and supporting our communities and schools. Now more than ever, educators need new and creative ways to teach and engage and we’re eager to partner with them to help make that happen.”

Applications are due Oct. 18 and funds will be awarded in January 2022. Applications are evaluated and funding decisions made by a committee of MEC customers without knowledge of the school or district.

More information and applications are available online at TeamMidwest.com/grants.