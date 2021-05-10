Dannie “Dan” R. Williams, of Galien

April 14, 1936 — May 7, 2021

Dannie “Dan” R. Williams, 85, of Galien, passed away quietly in his sleep at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, surrounded by family, after a brief illness.

He was born on April 14, 1936, in Niles, to the late Harold and Muriel Williams. In 1954 Dan joined the Air Force and proudly served his four years. On Sept. 14, 1961, he married Helene Smith at a ceremony in Galien. In Dan’s early years, he was a golfer, avid fisherman, and skilled photographer. In his retirement years, he became the self-proclaimed ‘founder’ of the Lake Michigan Meditation Society, as he frequented area Lake Michigan beaches and enjoyed many sunsets, boats, and especially light houses. Dan also enjoyed tinkering, creating whimsical décor, music/concerts, and spending time with family. It was common to find him sitting in his front yard, enjoying nature, and tending to his plants and flowers. He retired after nearly 40 years from Electro Voice.

Dan is survived by his daughters, Diane (Jim) Russell, and Gail Cole; brother, Art (Edyth) Williams; sister, Kay (Ron) Wingeart; sister-in-law, Marian Williams; grandchildren, Jeff (Hannah) McCullough, Scott (Colleen) Willett, Joe (Lindsey) McCullough, Valerie Russell, Austin Russell, Madison Cole; and great-grandchildren, Liam Willett, Flynn McCullough, Judah McCullough and Henry Willett, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold (Bea) Williams and Muriel Williams; wife, Helene Williams; brothers, Jack (Betty) Williams, Thomas Williams; and sister, Gwendolyn Rose Williams-Ort.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.