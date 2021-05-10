Vikings capture Caveman Classic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Niles softball team picked up its second straight tournament championship as it captured the Mishawaka Caveman Classic by going 3-0 on Saturday.

The Vikings, who also won the Holland Tournament, blanked host Mishawaka 14-0, defeated Western (Indiana) 5-0, and then knocked off Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 9-3.

Mya Syson was the winning pitcher in all three contests. She tossed a two-hitter against Mishawaka with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Against Western, Syson scattered four hits while striking out seven. She scattered six hits against Dwenger with six strikeouts and no walks.

The Vikings (14-8) had 14 hits against Mishawaka and 13 hits against Dwenger.

Alexis Rauch had a home run and a double for Niles against the Cavemen, while Bailey Bickel had a double and a triple. The Vikings also got a triple from Chloe Hargraves and a double from Amira Lee.

Against Dwenger, Bickel, Emerson Garrard, Lee and Syson all doubled. In the win over Western, Niles finished with eight hits.

The Vikings are back in action Tuesday with a BCS Athletic Conference doubleheader against rival Buchanan. The first game is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Vella Park.