Buchanan and Niles square off to battle cancer

NILES — When visiting Buchanan and Niles get together to play a BCS Athletic Conference doubleheader today, there will be more on the line than a couple of victories.

The Vikings and the Bucks are getting together to battle cancer.

The two schools are teaming up to “Strike Out Cancer!” today beginning at 4 p.m. at Niles High School.

Leading up to the game, the teams are trying to raise money to donate to those who are currently battling the disease. Signs featuring the “K” were sold for $1 each. The symbol “K” in baseball stands for a strikeout.

The signs will be on display at the game today.

“We are looking forward to the Buchanan game as a program because we know Buchanan is a very tough team and has had tremendous success this year,” said Niles Coach Mike Vota. “We respect them and look forward to the challenge of a big game.

“The game will also be used as a platform to raise funds for the Fight Against Cancer. There will be a few different activities on game day to donate to the fight against cancer. All proceeds are going to the Primed2 Fight Foundation.”

The game will carry extra meaning for former Niles assistant and current Buchanan Head Coach Jim Brawley.

“Anytime you can bring awareness to cancer is a good thing,” he said. “My brother and wife were both diagnosed before my boys graduated from high school, and I know the Niles team has the same situation with loved ones. We also had a very important player, Gannon Kutemeier, in our baseball program who battled and beat cancer. “We are all just glad we are here to play the game.”

The Vikings enter today’s game 14-6-1. The Bucks are currently 15-2.