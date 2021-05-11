LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17

BENTON HARBOR — Registration is now open to the community for non-credit English as a Second Language classes beginning May 17 at Lake Michigan College.

ESL classes can be taken either Mondays and Wednesdays, May 17 to June 30 or Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18 to July 1.

“We are pleased to be able to offer classes that meet the demands of non-native English speakers throughout the region,” said LMC’s ESL Program Administrator Daniela Ortiz.

Students will meet using the Zoom app with an experienced instructor to learn about U.S. culture and the American English language through various speaking, listening, reading and writing activities.

Classes will meet two days each week for one-and-a-half hours each class session. Students will also work for an hour on an online platform provided by the textbook publisher.

Beginner, intermediate and advanced level classes and a TOEFL iBT prep course are available. At the end of the session, students will be prepared to use their new language skills socially, in the workplace or to prepare for further study at LMC, according to LMC representatives.

Non-native English speakers over the age of 18 are welcome regardless of previous language training. “Whether you are in the early stages of language learning, looking to improve your skills or are preparing for the TOEFL iBT test, we have a class that is right for you.” Ortiz said.

The cost is $200 for the seven-week session. For details on how to register and full class descriptions, please visit lakemichigancollege.edu/esl-ce.

For more information or questions regarding ESL classes, email esl@lakemichigancollege.edu or call (269) 927-4557.