Lois Jean Rockwell, of Niles

April 29, 1951 — May 9, 2021

Lois Jean Rockwell, 70, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital of St. Joseph, Michigan.

She was born April 29, 1951, in Niles, to the late Lyle and Willa Jean Jesswein. In 1984, Lois married Edward “Ed” Rockwell in Niles. Lois loved her pets, dogs, cats, especially her beloved cat, Baby Boy. Lois loved going up north to the Mackinac Bridge and shopping at all the stores in Mackinac City. Lois liked to go for long rides just find a road and see where it takes you. She loved to look out her window and watch her birds, especially the red cardinals.

Lois is survived by her loving husband, Ed; daughter, Melissa Moore; brother, Dale Jesswein; sister, Janis Jesswein; granddaughters, Sydni Sweet and Sara Sweet; and one great-grandson, Cater Greenman.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lyle Jesswein; mother, Willa Jean Welsh; and brother, Kenneth Jesswein.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.