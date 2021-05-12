COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Counties across southwest Michigan reported new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,560 COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 255 deaths reported Tuesday.

Cass County also reported a new death. The county reported 4,688 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths. Tuesday, Cass County had reported 69 deaths.

Van Buren County jumped the highest with a reported number of 6,479 cases and 110 deaths, up from 107 deaths reported Tuesday.

In total, Michigan has seen 869,512 COVID-19 cases and 18,355 related deaths.