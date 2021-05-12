UPDATED: Daily Data: Thursday, May 13
SOCCER
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 8, NILES 1
At St. Joseph
Halftime score
Michigan Lutheran 6, Niles 1
Lutheran Goals
Ellie Primerano 6, Dimercia Mbayo, Alaina Lemke
Niles Goal
Sydney Skarbek
Shots on goal
Niles 16
Michigan Lutheran 13.
Saves
Lutheran 15 (Kaylynn LaBounty 5, Autumn McCune 10)
Niles 5 (Renee Franco 5)
LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC 8, BRANDYWINE 0
At St. Joseph
Halftime score
LMC 6, Brandywine 0
LMC Goals
Maggie Tidey 8.
Shots on goal
Brandywine 2
LMC 16
DOWAGIAC 2, STURGIS 1
At Dowagiac
Dowagiac Goals
Allie Conner, Martha Schaller
Saves
Dowagiac 18 (Kaylah Contreras)
TENNIS
BRANDYWINE 8, BRONSON 0
At Niles
Singles
- Jessica Williamson (BW) d. Kennedy Outwatear 6-1, 6-1; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Kayden Alli 6-1, 6-2; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Morgan Fill 6-0, 6-0; 4. Dani Holden (BW) wins by forfeit
Doubles
- Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Alyssa Hurley-Meline Malherde 6-0, 6-0; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) wins by forfeit; 3. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (BW) wins by forfeit; 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW) wins by forfeit
BRANDYWINE 8, DOWAGIAC 0
At Niles
Singles
- Jessica Williamson (BW) wins by forfeit; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Isabella Ruiz 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ellie Knapp (BW) d. Ruby Maggert 6-0, 6-0; 4. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Taylor Palmer 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Gabbi Munson-Lily Hiler 6-0, 6-0; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) wins by forfeit; 3. Dani Holden-Tressa Hullinger (BW) wins by forfeit; 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW) win by forfeit
Varsity record: Brandywine 13-0
SOFTBALL
EDWARDSBURG 9-11, THREE RIVERS 7-6
At Three Rivers
First Game
Edwardsburg 150 210 0 – 9 14 7
Three Rivers 204 001 0 – 7 7 3
Emma Denison (W), Hannah Hartline (S,2); Ava Forman (L)
2B: Samantha Baker (ED), Abby Bossler (ED)
3B: Ella Castelucci (ED), Baker (ED), Kali Heivilin (TR)
Second Game
Edwardsburg 000 123 5 – 11 14 5
Three Rivers 203 100 0 – 6 7 1
Averie Markel, Hannah Hartline (W,5); Natalie Barnes (L), Payton Ware (6),Ava Forman (6)
2B: Caitlin Tighe (ED), Samantha Baker (ED), Markel (ED), Shantel Blyly (TR)
3B: Baker (ED), Abby Bossler (ED)
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 13-8, Three Rivers 11-8
TRACK & FIELD
At Centreville
Boys Results
Team scores
Centreville 104, Cassopolis 24, Marcellus 95, Cassopolis 37
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
100: 2. Cole Millirans 11.85, 4. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 12.03; 800: 3. Robert Ward 2:16.00, 5. Ben Gillesby 2:27.32; 1,600: 1. William Westphal 5:14,02, 3. Aiden Ward 5:39.28, 5. Ben Gillesby 5:52.85; 3,200: 1. William Westphal 11:34.90; 110 hurdles: 2. Daishean Jamison 17.80; 300 hurdles: 5. Jadyn Brown 54.07; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Anthony Chanthavongsavath, Cole Millirans, Steven Christopher. Mason Polomcak) 48.29; 800 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Cole Millirans, Daishean Jamison, Braydon Grissom, Mason Polomcak) 1:39.36; 1,600 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Robert Ward, Daishean Jamison, Cole Millirans, Braydon Grissom) 3:43.67; 3,200 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, Aiden Ward, William Westphal, Robert Ward) 9:23.00; Shot put: 5. Braydon Grissom 31-2; High jump: 3. William Westphal 5-3; Long jump: 1. Mason Polomcak 18-10, 2. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 18-7, 3. Steven Christopher 18-3, 5. Braydon Grissom 17-10.75
Girls Results
Team Scores
Centreville 102, Cassopolis 33; Cassopolis 73, Marcellus 46
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
200: 2. Katherine Gregory 29.87; 800: 2. Lauren Anderson 2:44.27, 4. Sydney Anderson 3:02.79; 1,600: 3. Lauren Anderson 6:07.93; 100 hurdles; 4. Quianna Murray 20.60; 300 hurdles: 2. Quianna Murray 56.93; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Katherine Gregory, Kaylea Crandolph, Sydney Anderson. Quianna Murray) 59.49; Shot put: 3. Alexis Millirans 26-8; High jump: 4. Katherine Gregory 4-3, 4. Kaylea Crandolph 4-3