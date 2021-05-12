expand
May 13, 2021

UPDATED: Daily Data: Thursday, May 13

By Staff Report

Published 11:46 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

SOCCER

MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 8, NILES 1

At St. Joseph

Halftime score

Michigan Lutheran 6, Niles 1

 

Lutheran Goals

Ellie Primerano 6, Dimercia Mbayo, Alaina Lemke

 

Niles Goal

Sydney Skarbek

 

Shots on goal

Niles 16

Michigan Lutheran 13.

 

Saves

Lutheran 15 (Kaylynn LaBounty 5, Autumn McCune 10)

Niles 5 (Renee Franco 5)

 

LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC 8, BRANDYWINE 0

At St. Joseph

Halftime score

LMC 6, Brandywine 0

 

LMC Goals

Maggie Tidey 8.

Shots on goal

Brandywine 2

LMC 16

 

DOWAGIAC 2, STURGIS 1

At Dowagiac

 

Dowagiac Goals

Allie Conner, Martha Schaller

 

Saves

Dowagiac 18 (Kaylah Contreras)

 

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 8, BRONSON 0

At Niles

Singles

  1. Jessica Williamson (BW) d. Kennedy Outwatear 6-1, 6-1; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Kayden Alli 6-1, 6-2; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Morgan Fill 6-0, 6-0; 4. Dani Holden (BW) wins by forfeit

 

Doubles

  1. Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Alyssa Hurley-Meline Malherde 6-0, 6-0; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) wins by forfeit; 3. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (BW) wins by forfeit; 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW) wins by forfeit

 

BRANDYWINE 8, DOWAGIAC 0

At Niles

Singles

  1. Jessica Williamson (BW) wins by forfeit; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Isabella Ruiz 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ellie Knapp (BW) d. Ruby Maggert 6-0, 6-0; 4. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Taylor Palmer 6-0, 6-0

 

Doubles

  1. Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Gabbi Munson-Lily Hiler 6-0, 6-0; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) wins by forfeit; 3. Dani Holden-Tressa Hullinger (BW) wins by forfeit; 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW) win by forfeit

Varsity record: Brandywine 13-0

 

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 9-11, THREE RIVERS 7-6

At Three Rivers

First Game

Edwardsburg   150      210      0 – 9 14 7

Three Rivers    204      001      0 – 7 7 3

Emma Denison (W), Hannah Hartline (S,2); Ava Forman (L)

2B: Samantha Baker (ED), Abby Bossler (ED)

3B: Ella Castelucci (ED), Baker (ED), Kali Heivilin (TR)

 

Second Game

Edwardsburg   000      123      5 – 11 14 5

Three Rivers    203      100      0 – 6 7 1

Averie Markel, Hannah Hartline (W,5); Natalie Barnes (L), Payton Ware (6),Ava  Forman (6)

2B: Caitlin Tighe (ED), Samantha Baker (ED), Markel (ED), Shantel Blyly (TR)

3B: Baker (ED), Abby Bossler (ED)

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 13-8, Three Rivers 11-8

 

TRACK & FIELD

At Centreville

Boys Results

Team scores

Centreville 104, Cassopolis 24, Marcellus 95, Cassopolis 37

 

(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)

100: 2. Cole Millirans 11.85, 4. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 12.03; 800: 3. Robert Ward 2:16.00, 5. Ben Gillesby 2:27.32; 1,600: 1. William Westphal 5:14,02, 3. Aiden Ward 5:39.28, 5. Ben Gillesby 5:52.85; 3,200: 1. William Westphal 11:34.90; 110 hurdles: 2. Daishean Jamison 17.80; 300 hurdles: 5. Jadyn Brown 54.07; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Anthony Chanthavongsavath, Cole Millirans, Steven Christopher. Mason Polomcak) 48.29; 800 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Cole Millirans, Daishean Jamison, Braydon Grissom, Mason Polomcak) 1:39.36; 1,600 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Robert Ward, Daishean Jamison, Cole Millirans, Braydon Grissom) 3:43.67; 3,200 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, Aiden Ward, William Westphal, Robert Ward) 9:23.00; Shot put: 5. Braydon Grissom 31-2; High jump: 3. William Westphal 5-3; Long jump: 1. Mason Polomcak 18-10, 2. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 18-7, 3. Steven Christopher 18-3, 5. Braydon Grissom 17-10.75

 

 

Girls Results

Team Scores

Centreville 102, Cassopolis 33; Cassopolis 73, Marcellus 46

 

(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)

200: 2. Katherine Gregory 29.87; 800: 2. Lauren Anderson 2:44.27, 4. Sydney Anderson 3:02.79; 1,600: 3. Lauren Anderson 6:07.93; 100 hurdles; 4. Quianna Murray 20.60; 300 hurdles: 2. Quianna Murray 56.93; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Katherine Gregory, Kaylea Crandolph, Sydney Anderson. Quianna Murray) 59.49; Shot put: 3. Alexis Millirans 26-8; High jump: 4. Katherine Gregory 4-3, 4. Kaylea Crandolph 4-3

  • Latest Opinion

