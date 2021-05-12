expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

SMC President Dr. Joe Odenwald, Rachael Del Guanto, Raegan Del Guanto and mascot Ronnie Roadrunner. (Submitted photo)

Union’s Del Guanto to run for SMC in the fall

By Submitted

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Raegan Del Guanto signed a letter of intent for Southwestern Michigan College’s fall return to National Junior College Athletic Association cross country Tuesday.

Del Guanto, of Union, joins fellow committed Roadrunners with Mishawaka’s Bailee Shambaugh and Coloma’s Vanessa Crisenbery, along with six men, Alex Blanton, of Plainwell, Robert “Buster” Ward, William Westphal and Ben Gillesby, of Cassopolis, Gavin Smith, of Decatur and Samuel Reed-Loomis, of Otsego.

Del Guanto was joined at the signing in front of the new Recruiting Gallery trophy case in the Student Activity Center by her mother, Rachael, SMC President Dr. Joe Odenwald and mascot, Ronnie Roadrunner.

Del Guanto, who ultimately wants to study nursing, was born in Minnesota and lived there for about five years before her family moved to the Constantine school district in Mason Township, which hugs the border with Indiana.

She has worked for almost two years over the state line at the Brittany Court Culver’s in Elkhart. “I have a friend at my work who went here and she liked it,” Del Guanto said.

Del Guanto has never run competitively. Her “sport” in high school was FIRST Robotics for five years. FIRST is an acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.

“I was on one team that built small robots and another that made robots as big as a person,” she said. “We went to Detroit. That was a lot of fun.”

Now, she looks forward to her future studies and career.

“I want to work in pediatric oncology one day because of my family’s experience with cancer,” she said. “I want to be able to help other people. Nurses are really needed with COVID, so I could move anywhere and I’ll have a job. It’s a practical decision.”

Though Del Guanto has never run at the competition level, she immersed herself in running during quarantine.

“I’ve always liked running a lot,” she said. “Stuck in the house, I wanted to get out. I’m excited that they would consider me for the team.”

 

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Emma J. Schrumpf, of Niles

Pamela Payne, of Niles

George Carl Johnson Jr., of Niles

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms

Cass County

VIDEO: Cass County memorial service honors fallen deputy

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Bobcats host honors assembly for graduating seniors

Dowagiac

DUS honors April students of the month

Berrien County

Friends of Berrien County Trails launches new website

News

Niles Summer Concert Series to return in June

News

Niles hospital recognized for maternity care excellence

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market taking place Saturday, Sunday

Dowagiac

SMC library hosts honors program showcase

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17