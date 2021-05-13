Emma J. Schrumpf, of Niles

Oct. 9, 1923 — May 12, 2021

Emma J. Schrumpf, 97, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brentwood of Niles.

Emma, one of eight children born to Albert and Grace (Brubaker) Schrader, arrived in Toledo, Ohio on a beautiful fall day, Oct. 9, 1923.

She graduated from high school and shortly after married George Schrumpf at a ceremony in Bryan, Ohio on Jan. 31, 1942.

Emma and George enjoyed many years of marriage, and together they raised their three children. Emma was an extremely dedicated wife, proud mother and doting grandmother. She took great pride in caring for her family. However, Emma also planted and nurtured much more than just her family. She had an exceptional skill for cultivating her many varieties of roses. While the beauty outdoors brought much joy to Emma, she was also a talented artist, many times able to capture those same scenes on canvas. She was a faithful member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, serving in various capacities.

Her husband George preceded her in passing as well as her siblings, Lawrence Schrader, Pete Schrader, Richard Schrader, Edith Snyder, Virginia Stover, and Waunita Phillips.

Emma is survived by her three children, Terry (George) Paquette, of Niles, Betty (Don) Kirkendall, of Niles, George A. (Lola) Schrumpf, of Columbia City, Indiana; her five grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Robert (Dixie) Schrader, of South Bend.

Funeral services to honor Emma will take place Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation beginning an hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Silverbrook Cemetery at a private ceremony.

Her kind words, gentle spirit, and sweet smile will be missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those wishing to honor Emma’s memory by donation have been asked to consider St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.