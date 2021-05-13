Penny L. Ritchie, of Niles

Feb. 9, 1951 — May 11, 2021

Penny L. Ritchie, 70, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after battling a brief illness.

She was born on Febr. 9, 1951. She later married Danny Ritchie and continued to have and raise five sons together.

Raising five boys may toughen you, but it was her infinite compassion that Penny was best known for, often the first to cry at any occasion, whether it was happy, sad, endearing, or simply funny.

Penny was a proud member of the Bertrand Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Danny Ritchie; and her eldest son, Roy Fuson.

Penny is survived by her sons, Michael (Mindy) Fuson, of Niles; Jared (Brittany) Fuson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Chris Ritchie, of South Bend, Indiana; Dustin (Krissenda) Ritchie, of Tennesee; as well several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; family, and friends.

In keeping with Penny’s wishes, the family will not be hosting a public service.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.