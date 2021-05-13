South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

NILES — The Niles District Library and the Niles History Center will present the South Bend Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wednesday, June 2. The concert will begin at noon and last about one hour.

Guests are invited to bring chairs, pack a picnic basket or pick up lunch from one of Niles’ restaurants. Popular patriotic tunes will be featured at the event.

The concert is free of charge, and all ages are welcome.

“We are excited to partner with the Library and welcome the South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Niles. We are looking forward to hosting events again and hope that the community will enjoy this concert at our beautiful Riverfront Park,” said Niles History Center Director Christina Arseneau.

Masks and social distancing will be required to ensure the public’s safety. For more information, call the Niles History Center at (269) 845-4054 or the Niles District Library at (269) 683-8545.