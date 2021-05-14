expand
Ad Spot

May 14, 2021

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

By Debra Haight

Published 2:51 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – A former Niles resident was sentenced in Cass County Circuit Court to a year in jail for conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle in Howard Township last December.

Michael Lorimer Starrett, 24, now homeless, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receiving and concealing stolen property-motor vehicle and was sentenced to 365 days in jail. He was assessed $2,048 in fines and costs and $611.51 in restitution.

Starrett has no credit for time served as he was on parole at the time of the incident. He still faces a parole violation hearing from a 2018 conviction for carrying a concealed weapon. He can serve the jail sentence in any correctional facility in case he is sent back to prison on the parole violation.

This incident occurred Dec. 4, 2020, when he attempted to take a car that had been left running to warm up outside a Howard Township home. He fled when confronted by the homeowner and was later arrested at a different location.

“It’s unfortunate that at a very young age he has a very significant criminal history,” said Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Hubbert. “There’s no sign that he has done anything to try to correct his behavior. He’s made a lot of unfortunate choices in a quick period of time.”

While Hubbert asked for a prison sentence, defense attorney Greg Feldman noted that Starrett has admitted he has a serious substance abuse problem and is tired of living life the way he has been. Feldman noted that Starrett has served 161 days in jail without getting any credit for them.

Starrett apologized and took responsibilities for his actions. He said he plans to take advantage of the resources available to him as a Pokagon Band tribal member and also wants to go to barber collect and further his education.

“There are a lot of resources available, and you haven’t accessed them,” said Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman. “Talk is cheap. If you don’t change, you will spend a lot of time behind bars.”

Judge Herman noted that Starrett has six felony and 11 misdemeanor convictions at only 24 years of age and has already been to prison. He also still has a pending fleeing police case
in Indiana.

“You’ve spent three and a half years of your adult life behind bars,” he said. 

“You’ve been using alcohol and drugs since age 11 and you don’t appear to have any intention of modifying your behavior,” he added. “I hope you are serious but nothing in your history shows me that you are.”

More News

Daily Data: Saturday, May 15

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voter suppression is anti-democratic

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms