May 14, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do not support voter suppression

By Submitted

Published 3:08 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

Michigan voters need to speak now and let their legislators know that we do not support the voter suppression bills being considered by the Legislature. Voting suppression hurts us all: Republicans, Democrats, and
Independents.

In 2018, 67 percent of our state’s voters passed Proposal 3, the most comprehensive expansion of voting rights in the state’s history. These reforms led to record high voter turnout in 2020. We should be celebrating, not going
backwards.

These proposed bills create unnecessary barriers to absentee and in-person voting, and would disproportionately burden elderly, poor, disabled, and minority voters—of all political parties. I have been a poll challenger in several elections and observed first-hand the many checks and balances already in place that ensure the accuracy of signatures on absentee ballots. I have seen the work of clerks to train election workers and ensure safe and secure elections. Expanding voter access does not lead to voter fraud: it allows more people to vote.

To remain a democracy, we must ensure that we have free and fair elections and that we have as much access to the vote as possible. Voter suppression hurts us all; we must tell our elected representatives that we oppose any measures that restrict our access to the ballot box.

Naomi Ludman

Dowagiac

