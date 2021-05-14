LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from the Four Flags Garden Club

Members of the Four Flags Garden Club of Niles want to thank the community for supporting its recent plant sale. Proceeds enable the club to maintain its many community service projects, such as the Historic Amtrak Depot gardens, the Yellow Ribbon near the Niles Veterans Memorial in Riverfront Park, as well as maintaining the John Gipner Grave Site Garden in Silverbrook Cemetery.

In addition, the club plants and maintains the planters at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex. Unsold plants were donated to Harbor Habitat for Humanity as well as John Young Middle School National Junior’s Honor Society. The Club welcomes any new members. Those interested should check out the club’s Facebook page, or contact Ronnie at (269) 684-3427.

Karen Persa

Niles