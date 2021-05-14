expand
Ad Spot

May 14, 2021

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

By Submitted

Published 2:03 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — A woman was arrested after drugs were found in an Ontwa Township home.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Friday, CCDET detectives conducted a search warrant in the 24000 block of North Shore Drive in Ontwa Township.

Detectives detained three individuals located at the address and began to search the premises. Detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Agencies assisting with the search warrant were Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County felony detectives.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by officers to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

More News

Daily Data: Saturday, May 15

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voter suppression is anti-democratic

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms