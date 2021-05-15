expand
May 15, 2021

MHSAA will no longer require face masks for outdoor sports, including soccer and lacross

By Staff Report

Published 12:18 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday afternoon about the change by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ order, which went into effect today.

According to the statement released by MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl, “face masks are no longer required for any outdoor activity, including the outdoor contact spring sports of soccer and lacrosse. While individuals may opt to wear a face mask, there is no longer a requirement that face masked be worn outdoors by any player, coach, team personnel, official or spectators.”

The statement also said that for all “fully vaccinated” individuals, which means anyone has gone 14 days since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 14 days following their single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, are no longer required to wear face masks for indoor activities.

A face mask is still required indoor for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

The state will still require weekly testing for spring sport student-athletes who have not been fully vaccinated through the expiration of the MDHHS order on May 31.

There is also no change to the outdoor spectator limits from previous orders other than face masks will no longer be required for anyone outdoor, including spectators.

