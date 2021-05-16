expand
Ad Spot

May 16, 2021

The Edwardsburg boys track team won the Wolverine Conference championship on Saturday. (Leader file photo)

Edwardsburg boys win Wolverine Conference track title

By Staff Report

Published 8:02 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021

OTSEGO — The Edwardsburg boys track team edged Allegan at the Wolverine Conference Track Championships for the team title, 137.5-132.5 at Otsego High School on Saturday.

Host Otsego won the girls championship with a score of 119. Plainwell was the runner-up with 108.5 points.

Braiden Domer was a four-time conference champion for the Eddies. He won the 100-meters with a time of 11.68, the 200-meters with a time of 23.58, and was a member of the winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

The 400-meter relay team, which ran a time of 45.14, also consisted of Isaiyah Swart, Same Kaczor and Warren Fessenden. The 800-meter squad, which was made up of Swartz, Kaczor and Luke Stowasser, ran a time of 1:35.46.

Stowasser and Jacob Pegura were three-time conference champions. Stowasser, one of the top high jumpers in the state regardless of division, cleared 6-foot-6 to win the event. He also won the long jump with a leap of 21-8. Pegura also the 110-meter high hurdles (16.88), the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (43.89) and was a member of the winning 1,600-meter relay team, which also consisted of Bryce Backus, Jayden Slough and Fessenden. That team posted a winning time of 3:45.20.

Edwardsburg also took first place in the 3,200-meter relay with the team of Kane McCrory, Slough, Will Leman and Kaleb Brown posting a time of 9:12.27.

The Edwardsburg girls did not have a conference championship, but finished with five third-place finishes and five fourth-place finishes.
Emmalee Hayden was third in the 100-meters (13.95), Alayah Calhoun was third in the 200-meters (28.07), Jessica Ferguson third in the 400-meters (1:03.64) and Sophia Overmyer third in the high jump (4-9).

Dowagiac’s Erin Beck had the only top-five finish for the Chieftains as she was fourth in the 3,200-meters. Beck set a school record in the 1,600-meters with a time of 5:52.11.

More News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Edwardsburg boys win Wolverine Conference track title

Dowagiac caps busy weekend with River Valley Invitational title

Niles, Dowagiac begin process of looking for new football coaches

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening