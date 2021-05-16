Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

EDWARDSBURG — Police are currently investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Ontwa Township.

At 1:42 p.m. Sunday, officers of the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department were dispatched to Maple Street in Ontwa Township for an investigation of a 15-year-old who was shot by a 12-year-old.

Witnesses told police that a gun was taken from a safe, but it was believed that it was not loaded. The suspect pointed the firearm at the victim and pulled the trigger. The 15-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

The Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service and Edwardsburg Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged by officers to contact the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department at (269) 663-8444.