May 18, 2021

Henry Weller (12) was a first team All-Wolverine Conference boys basketball selection. (Leader file photo)

Dowagiac’s Weller named first-team All-Wolverine Conference

By Staff Report

Published 11:02 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

NILES — Despite its runner-up finish, the Edwardsburg boys basketball team did not land a single player on the first team of the All-Wolverine Conference squad for 2020-21.

League champion Otsego and Paw Paw both finished with two selections.

Dowagiac, Allegan, Sturgis and Three Rivers all had one first-team pick.

Representing the Chieftains was Henry Weller, who led southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 18.9. He was the lone Dowagiac player to earn all-conference honors.

The Eddies did have three players named to the second team — Brendan Byce, Max Hafner and Luke Stowasser.

 

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Riley Scofield, Allegan

Henry Weller, Dowagiac

Ashton Atwarter, Otsego

Jakson Dentler, Otsego

Mitchell Mason, Paw Paw

Finlay Tate, Paw Paw

Thomas Kurowski, Sturgis

Isaiah Moore, Three Rivers

 

Coach of the Year

Brian Burg, Three Rivers

 

Second Team

Jaileil Holt, Allegan

Brendan Byce, Edwardsburg

Max Hafner, Edwardsburg

Luke Stowasser, Edwardsburg

Trae Knight, Otsego

Jack Anderson, Plainwell

Nate Faupel, Plainwell

Brayden Webb, Sturgis

Andrew Brown, Three Rivers

Jacob Conklin, Vicksburg

Parker Wilson, Vicksburg

 

Honorable Mention

Cooper Smalldon, Otsego

Diogo Ramos, Plainwell

Jacob Thompson, Sturgis

 

Final Standings

Otsego 7-1

Edwardsburg 6-2

Three Rivers 6-2

Plainwell 5-3

Paw Paw 4-4

Sturgis 4-4

Allegan 2-6

Dowagiac 1-7

Vicksburg 1-7

