expand
Ad Spot

May 17, 2021

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

By Staff Report

Published 12:24 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP – Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a motorcycle personal injury traffic crash that occurred on Morton Street west of Glenwood Road in Wayne Township, Cass County.

The driver Jeffrey Scott Yant, 41, of Kalamazoo, was traveling east on Morton Road when he struck a deer in the roadway. Deputies found Yant’s vehicle in a ditch, but he had left the scene.

Yant was transported by private vehicle to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Yant told police he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.  Wayne Township Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.

More News

Roundup: Eddies 3-0 at Clay Invitational

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

Ring Lardner Honor Roll

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade

Berrien County

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

Dowagiac

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail