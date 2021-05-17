Marjorie Bonnie Whitbey, of Dowagiac

June 29, 1926 — May 12, 2021

Marjorie Bonnie Whitbey, 94, of Dowagiac and recently of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Winter Haven.

She was born June 29, 1926, in Buchanan, the daughter of Ralph Antles Sr. and Marjorie (Tweedy) Antles.

In her earlier years, Marjorie enjoyed traveling and spending time in Arizona. She was a longtime member of the Lighthouse Apostolic Church in Dowagiac. Most recently she looked forward to riding the Dial A Ride bus to run her errands and to go to McDonalds.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Luanne) Jackson and Louis R. (Maryanne) Jackson; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Hervey Whitbey, her daughter, Cathy Swan, brothers, Ralph Jr. and Dennis and sisters, Pauline, Helen and Earlda.

There will be a graveside service held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Decatur.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Drane Field Road, Suite 4, Lakeland, FL, 33811.

