May 19, 2021

Faith Carson (54) was one of three Buchanan players to earn first team All-BCS Red Division. (Leader file photo)

Bucks, Bobcats and Vikings all have trio of players on first team

By Scott Novak

Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

NILES — The top three teams in the final BCS Athletic Conference Red Division girls basketball standings each had three players named first-team all-division for 2020-21.

League champion Buchanan was represented by Faith Carson, LaBria Austin and Hailey Jonatzke. Selected from Brandywine were Malikiyyah Abdullah, Kadence Brumitt and Ellie Knapp, a freshman, led Southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 15.9.

Niles was represented by Amara Palmer, Kamryn Patterson and Alexis Rauch.

The Bucks also had a pair of players earn honorable mention status — Hannah Herman and Alexa Burns. Niles’s Sydney Skarbek was also an honorable mention pick.

 

BCS Athletic Conference

All-Red Division

First Team

Faith Carson, Buchanan

LaBria Austin, Buchanan

Hailey Jonatzke, Buchanan

Malikiyyah Abdullah, Brandywine

Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine

Ellie Knapp, Brandywine

Amara Palmer, Niles

Kamryn Patterson, Niles

Alexis Rauch, Niles

Jordyn Holland, South Haven

Dayshauna Crowley, South Haven

 

Honorable Mention

Kirsten Krause, Berrien Springs

Taneya Shivers, Berrien Springs

Alexa Burns, Buchanan

Hannah Herman, Buchanan

Sydney Skarbek, Niles

Dayzsha Crowley, South Haven

Kyle Owens, Comstock

Deshanae Reed, Comstock

 

Finals Standings

(Due to COVID, not all games played)

Buchanan 6-0

Niles 5-2

Brandywine 2-2

South Haven 3-3

Comstock 0-4

Berrien Springs 0-5

