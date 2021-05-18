Dowagiac man arrested following drug bust

DOWAGIAC — A man has been arrested following a drug bust in Dowagiac.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team reported that detectives served a search warrant on an address in the 100 block of Ashland Street in the City of Dowagiac Tuesday on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs were taking place.

Detectives searched the residence and located crack cocaine and a large amount of cash. Also located were items that indicated that the sale and manufacturing of drugs were taking place there.

A 34-year-old male was arrested on various charges including possession of crack cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine, and manufacturing of crack cocaine. The subject’s name is being withheld pending arraignment. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team was assisted by the Dowagiac Police Department and the Cass County Felony Detectives.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800)-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the anonymous web tip line at ccso.info.