Phillip Valdes, formerly of Dowagiac

Dec. 10, 1951 — May 14, 2021

Phillip Valdes, 69, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away of natural causes at Sutter-Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, California on May 14, 2021. He was born on Dec. 10, 1951, in Dowagiac, the son of George and Bonnie (Sampson) Valdes. Phil enjoyed many years in Boy Scouts and attended the First Christian Church with his family. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1969 and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of his four years of service, he resided in California, completing his journeyman’s electrician designation. He enjoyed traveling to different areas of California but one of his favorites was the Yosemite National Park area.

Phil loved to tell jokes and was always looking for someone that he could joke with and make laugh.

He is survived by his brother, John (Phyllis) Valdes; sisters, Jean Valdes and Martha Wallace, all of Dowagiac. Also surviving are one nephew, four nieces and 10 great-nieces and nephews along with many cousins in the area.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mmther and one nephew.

Per Phil’s wishes, his body has been donated to science through the University of California-Davis. There will be no services. The family wishes to thank the facilities and hospital in California who cared for Phillip’s needs during this time.