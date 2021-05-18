expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Scotland Philip scored four goals and had three assists as Buchanan defeated rival Brandywine 7-1 in BCS soccer Monday. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

Roundup: Bucks top Bobcats, Niles beats Bridgman

By Scott Novak

Published 11:32 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

NILES — Scotland Philip scored four goals and added three assists to lead the Buchanan soccer team to a 7-1 win over host Brandywine in BCS Athletic Conference action Monday night.

Also scoring goals for the Bucks were Alexa Burns, Hailey Jonatzke and Mia Struss. For Jonatzke and Struss, the goals were the first of the season.

“We changed our shape a little bit for this game and it seemed to give us a more offensive approach,” said Buchanan coach Russell Philip. “Our MVPs of the evening were our backline. Our defense didn’t quit and really had a great game. This is very new to soccer, and it has been a lot of fun to work with them and watch them grow and improve at each game. We’ve only got a few games left, but we are looking forward to a strong finish.”

 

Dowagiac at Otsego

The Vikings Chieftains were defeated by the Bulldogs in Wolverine Conference play 7-1 Monday.

Jessa Davis had the lone goal for the Chieftains.

“The girls took a long time to warm up tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “Otsego came out on fire scoring six goals in the first 20 minutes. We finally settled in and realized what they we’re doing and figured out how to stop the bleeding. The girl’s effort was much better in the second half. They work together and played extremely hard even though Otsego is a very talented team. I was proud of the effort the girls gave in the second half. We were still sleeping from the bus ride in the first half. I told the girls at least we can build on the second-half performance and get ready for Paw Paw and districts.”

 

Niles at Bridgman

Kamryn Patterson scored three goals as visiting Niles posted a 5-2 win over Bridgman Monday.

Also scoring goals for the Vikings were Sydney Skarbek and Ashton Brooks. Skarbek and Brooks added assists.

Graci Tate and Steph DeMeulenaere scored the goals for the Bees.

Niles outshot Bridgman 16-9. Renee Franco had seven assists.

 

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers

Macey Laubach had the lone goal for the Eddies, who dropped a 4-1 Wolverine Conference decision to Three Rivers Monday.

Haley Pletcher had the assist for Edwardsburg, which dropped to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in league matches.

More News

Daily Data: Wednesday, May 19

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 878,125 cases, 18,710 deaths

Helen Joan Robertson Dunlap, formerly of Niles

George K. Roberts, of Niles

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 878,125 cases, 18,710 deaths

Berrien County

County proposes increase in Niles Township deputy force numbers

Dowagiac

SMC to add basketball, volleyball, wrestling for fall 2022

Cass County

Dowagiac man arrested following drug bust

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 14-16

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council passes new maintenance employee wage scale

Cass County

Niles community helps toddler fight leukemia

Cass County

MEC announces 2021 scholarship winners

Berrien County

Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 6

Berrien County

After 2020 cancellations, southwest Michigan communities look forward to traditional Memorial Day festivities

Business

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural spring market draws visitors, vendors from surrounding areas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County asks for public input with emergency management survey

Cass County

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade

Berrien County

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

Dowagiac

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony