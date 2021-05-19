Buchanan sweeps BCS track meet at Brandywine

NILES — Visiting Buchanan swept a BCS Athletic Conference track meet from rival Brandywine Tuesday.

The Bucks defeated the Bobcats’ boys team 85-39 and defeated the girls team 99-38.

Walker Barz was a big winner for Buchanan as he captured the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs as an individual and was part of the winning 3,200-meter relay team.

Barz ran times of 2:17.83, 4:59.80 and 11:00.27 in his events. He teamed up with Rylen Baker, Jaxon Seddon and Luke Sherwood to win the relay in a time of 9:32.90.

Ty Scurlock was a triple winner — taking first place in the 100- and 200-meters with times of 11.94 and 23.90, respectively. He was also a member of the Bucks’ winning 400-meter relay team, which also included Johnny Rager, Justin Taylor and David Twum. That unit finished with a time of 46.51.

The Bobcats’ top performer was Caleb Byrd, who won the 400-meters with a time of 58.09 and was a member of Brandywine’s winning 800-meter relay team, also consisted of Gavin Schoff, Michael Palmer and Bryce Taberski. That squad ran a time of 1:38.53.

For the girls, freshman Sydney Greaves was a triple winner for the Bucks. Greaves won the 400-meter with a time of 1:12.45, the 800-meter with a time of 2:59.73, and was part of the winning 3,200-meter relay team, which also consisted of Eleanor Young, Joy Kaltenbach and Maddix Young. That group posted a time of 12:44.39.

Brandywine had several runners win two events against the Bucks, including Allison Lauri, who won the 1,600 (6:08.63) and the 3,200 (13:52.72).

Completed results featuring the top five finishers in each event can be found in Daily Data for Wednesday, May 19 online at leaderpub.com.