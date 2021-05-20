expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Brandywine captured its fourth straight Division 4 regional tennis championship at Leeper Park Thursday. (Submitted photo)

Bobcats win Division 4 regional title, Bucks also qualify for finals

By Scott Novak

Published 6:51 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Brandywine tennis team captured its 10th Division 4 regional championship in the past 13 seasons Thursday.

The Bobcats, who edged Buchanan 19-15, advance to the state finals, which will be hosted June 4-5 at Holland Christian and Holland West Ottawa high schools. Schoolcraft also qualified with 10 points.

Brandywine was 8-0 in the opening round of matches and then went 6-2 in the semifinals and 5-1 in championship matches.

When Brandywine won the regional championship in 2019, the Bobcats finished fourth at the state finals, which gave them back-to-back top 10 finishes at the finals meet. There were no spring sports in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“This team is special because of the mental toughness the kids displayed to claim conference and regional titles under the COVID conditions and protocols,” Brandywine Coach Joe Marizita said. “They worked hard all year, and Coach [Rich] Robbins and myself have been pleasantly surprised by their accomplishments, and they are not done yet. Just a great group to work with.”

Brandywine went 14-1 overall this season and undefeated in the BCS Athletic Conference to win its eighth consecutive league championship. No other team in the BCS has won a girls tennis title other than the Bobcats, who have yet to drop a dual match in conference play.

Winning regional titles for Brandywine was Jessica Williamson, who defeated South Haven’s Jessica Ford in the finals, 6-1 and 6-0. Ford advances to the state finals at a finalist at No. 1 singles. Williamson is just the third Brandywine player to win a regional championship at No. 1 singles. The other was Amy Konopinski in 2007, and Megan Schmidt in 2019.

The Bobcats swept the doubles flight championships.

Katie Stratton and Emma Hinsey defeated Kade Roberts and Mehkenna Olinghouse, of Buchanan, 6-3 and 6-1 to win the No. 1 flight championship. Abbie Hubbard and Morgan Horvath were champions at No. 2 doubles with their victory over Riley Capron and Norah Kutemeier, of Buchanan, 6-1 and 6-2.

The team of Tressa Hullinger and Ellie Knapp defeated Kaylee Marcks and Adriana Nimtz, of New Buffalo/Bridgman/Lake Michigan College, 6-0 and 6-0 to bring home the No. 3 doubles crown. Meg Pomranka and Grace Hinsey were champions at No. 4 doubles with their win over Buchanan’s Isabella Bryans and Sadie Holloway, 6-0 and 6-2.

The Bucks’ Claire Shelton was the champion at No. 3 singles as she defeated Morgan Beehler, of Schoolcraft, 6-1 and 6-1. Buchanan’s Olivia Paturalski won the No. 4 singles championship over Brandywine’s Cortney Bates, who was forced to retire.

Katie Schau, of Buchanan, finished second at No. 2 singles as she was defeated by Schoolcraft’s Maya Pearce 7-5 and 6-4.

 

Division 4 Regional

At Leeper Park, South Bend

Qualifying Teams

Brandywine 19, Buchanan 15, Schoolcraft 10

 

Flight Champions

Singles

  1. Jessica Williamson (BW) d. Jessica Ford (SH) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Maya Pearce (S) d. Katie Schau (BU) 7-5, 6-4; 3. Claire Shelton (BU) d. Morgan Beehler (S) 6-1, 6-1; 4. Olivia Paturalski (BU) d. Cortney Bates (BW) 3-0 retired

 

Doubles

  1. Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Kady Roberts-Mehkenna Olinghouse (BU) 6-3, 6-1; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) d. Riley Capron-Norah Kutemeier (BU) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (BW) d. Kaylee Marcks-Adriana Nimtz (NB/BR/LMC) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Grace Hinsey-Meg Promranka (BW) d. Isabella Bryans-Sadie Holloway (BU) 6-0, 6-2

 

More News

Stephen Ministry to host virtual workshop on stress, anxiety

Cass County administrator recognized by local artist group

Cass County commissioners pass resolution regarding state revenue sharing payments

Niles Third Thursdays ramp up in participation

Edwardsburg

Stephen Ministry to host virtual workshop on stress, anxiety

Cass County

Cass County administrator recognized by local artist group

Cass County

Cass County commissioners pass resolution regarding state revenue sharing payments

Business

Niles Third Thursdays ramp up in participation

Cass County

Edwardsburg man injured when motorcycle collides with guard rail

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

Bobcat earns Master Captain license, becomes first woman accepted into marine service technology program

Berrien County

Michigan EMS say underfunding, paramedic shortage has pushed industry to the brink

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg unveils All Aboard project

Education

NHS Class of 2021 celebrates final day of classes

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac unveils MSHDA modular home for sale

Berrien County

Health department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give joint COVID-19 update

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates seniors with honors program

Brandywine Education

Brandywine High School announces Top 10 students

Education

Due to high temperatures, EPS to go virtual Friday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 17-19

Cassopolis

Cassopolis senior to host charity basketball tournament

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 879,685 cases, 18,741 deaths

Business

Niles Third Thursday returns with pet ‘paw-ty’

News

Lighthouse Autism Center announces opening of newest center in Niles

News

Family carnival coming to Niles this weekend

Cass County

Cass County COA kicking off summer concert series Friday

News

Lakeland to offer free skin cancer screenings in Niles

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan welcomes new board members from Whirlpool, Woodlands