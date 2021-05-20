Brandywine High School announces Top 10 students

NILES — Brandywine High School recently announced its Top 10 students for the Class of 2021.

The Class of 2021 valedictorians include:

Morgan Horvath , 18, is the daughter of Jennifer and Nicholas Horvath. In high school, she participated in cross country, tennis and National Honor Society. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Michigan to pursue a medical degree.

Megan Wieger , 18, is the daughter of George and Katherine Wieger. In high school, she participated in Berrien County Math and Science Center, Professional Health Careers Academy, Key Club, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, Science Olympiad, varsity soccer, Brandywine Band, Lake Michigan Youth Orchestra, and was a Lakeland Hospital volunteer. After graduation, she plans to attend UofM, Duke University, or Johns Hopkins University to major in cellular and molecular biomedical science on a pe-med track. She then plans to become an oncologist and cancer researcher.

Annie Youngs, 17, is the daughter of Tammy and Craig Youngs. In high school, she took part in track, cross country, cheerleading, volleyball, soccer, National Honors Society, Key Club, band and choir. After graduation, she plans to study psychology at Brigham Young University.

The class of 2021 salutatorian is Meagan Platz, 18. She is the daughter of Zachary Platz and Tametta Yeager. In her free time, she enjoys art and longboarding, After graduation, she plans to attend UofM to study biology.

Also included in the Top 10, in alphabetical order: