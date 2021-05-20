Cassopolis senior to host charity basketball tournament

CASSOPOLIS — A Ross Beatty senior is using his love for sports to raise money for a cause.

Cassopolis native and multi-sport athlete Mason Polomcak is hosting his Save The Children Basketball Tournament at noon Saturday at Clisbee Park in Cassopolis.

The tournament serves as Polomcak’s English capstone project.

“I kinda wanted to go all out,” he said. “I wanted to host a charity event for the community.”

The event is free to the public, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. A 50-50 raffle will be drawn and there will be a donation box available for those willing to donate.

Tournament entry costs $200 per team with a maximum of eight players per roster. Players of all ages can participate and 50 percent of the proceeds will be given to the winning team while second and third place will receive 5 percent each.

The remaining proceeds will be donated to Save The Children, an organization dedicated to saving and protecting the lives of children across the country and around the world.

According to Polomcak, eight teams have signed on, and more than $600 has been raised. Polomcak hopes to raise more than $2,000 for Save The Children.

“So many people are excited about this,” he said. “Cassopolis hasn’t had anything like this in a long time. I’m putting the courts to use for a good cause and people are excited. With me being a senior, people are proud and are looking forward to the tournament.”

For information regarding team entry and more, contact (269) 414-8225.