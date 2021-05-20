expand
May 20, 2021

Edwardsburg unveils All Aboard project

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:41 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

EDWARDSBURG —Edwardsburg is looking greener after unveiling a landscaping project more than a year in the making.

Wednesday, Edwardsburg officials hosted a ceremony in Gunn Park to unveil and celebrate the completion of its All Aboard project, which aimed to beautify the village through landscaping. The ceremony featured speeches from village officials, project coordinators and representatives from the group that made the project possible.

The celebration comes more than a year after Edwardsburg received a $25,000 matching grant from America in Bloom, which partnered with Canadian National Railway, to add landscaping to a 1,700-foot stretch of railroad tracks on M-62 from US-12 to Elkhart Road. Working with Tobin Landscape, located in Niles, the project, called the All Aboard project, is adding trees, flowers and signage to the area.

“We are really excited about this,” said Village President Dennis Peak. “There are a lot of things the people of Edwardsburg can be proud about. This is now just one more thing the people of Edwardsburg and people who drive by to look t and another reason to be proud. I’m very, very thankful. We are going to be able to enjoy for years and years to come.”

Edwardsburg is now one of more than 70 communities across the country to have received an American In Bloom grant. The Columbus, Ohio-based organization’s mission is to promote nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.

“Our mission is to create, beautiful vibrant communities, and we believed plants, flowers and trees do that,” said America in Bloom Executive Director Laura Kunkle. “We believe environmental stewardship is very important. We think great things happen with volunteerism and community involvement, and you are seeing that in Edwardsburg. Congratulations on everything you are doing.”

Both Kunkle and America in Bloom Board Member Marvin Miller said they are happy to see Edwardsburg join the list of communities having received America in Bloom grants. Miller said he believes there is a “power of plants” to improve environments, create economic value for communities and provide both sociological and psychological benefits.

“Plants are all around us whether we recognize it or not, and there is so much they can do for you,” Miller said. “That’s the message we are trying to send. We are thankful Edwardsburg is now one of our family members.”

