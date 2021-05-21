expand
May 21, 2021

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions semifinals

By Submitted

Published 1:45 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman is entering the semifinals of a contest meant to showcase the best of the best in “Jeopardy!” players.

On Wednesday, May 26, Jennifer Quail, of Dowagiac, will compete in the semi-finals of the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions.

The Tournament of Champions consists of players who won the most games between the last Tournament of Champions and the end of 2020 as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners. It was announced in April that Quail would take part in the competition that began on May 17.

Quail first competed on “Jeopardy!” in 2019, leaving the show with an eight-win streak. At the time, she left with $228,800 and was the second-highest scoring female player in the show’s history.

