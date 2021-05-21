expand
May 21, 2021

NHS announces Top 10 graduating seniors

By Submitted

Published 12:01 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

NILES — Niles High School recently announced its Top 10 graduating seniors.

The Class of 2021 valedictorian is Kaleb Ott, son of Kevin and Amy Ott.

His high school accomplishments include:

  • Student of the Berrien RESA Math and Science Center
  • Drum Major of the Niles Marching Band for three consecutive years (
  • Starred as lead characters in multiple plays and musicals
  • Student director of this year’s spring play
  • Placed first in the anatomy and physiology event at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition for four consecutive years
  • Placed second in the Microbe Mission event at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition for two consecutive years
  • Placed first in the Fundamentals of Web Design event at the BPA Regional Competition
  • Placed second in the Business Law and Ethics event at the BPA Regional Competition for two consecutive years
  • Qualified for state twice in BPA

After high school, Ott plans to major in biomedical/biological sciences at the University of Michigan to become a researcher in a biology related field.

The Class of 2021 salutatorian is Dominick Thornton, the son of Ryan and Melissa Thornton.

His high school accomplishments include:

  • Rensselaer Medal Award

Berrien RESA Outstanding Student Award for mathematics

  • Berrien RESA Outstanding Student Award for chemistry
  • American Mathematics Competition 10 Third Place Award
  • Niles High School Valuable Student of the Month Awards
  • Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention
  • Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All Regional Team
  • Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All District Team
  • Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Individual All Academic Award
  • Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Team All Academic Award

Also in the Top 10 are:

Third: Aidan McKiernan

Fourth: Abigail Fruk

Fifth: Alexis Rauch

Sixth: Rachel Oltz

Seventh: Sydney Skarbek

Eighth: Margaret Chisonga

Ninth: Cade Vota

10th: Emma Armijo

