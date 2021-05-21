NHS announces Top 10 graduating seniors
NILES — Niles High School recently announced its Top 10 graduating seniors.
The Class of 2021 valedictorian is Kaleb Ott, son of Kevin and Amy Ott.
His high school accomplishments include:
- Student of the Berrien RESA Math and Science Center
- Drum Major of the Niles Marching Band for three consecutive years (
- Starred as lead characters in multiple plays and musicals
- Student director of this year’s spring play
- Placed first in the anatomy and physiology event at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition for four consecutive years
- Placed second in the Microbe Mission event at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition for two consecutive years
- Placed first in the Fundamentals of Web Design event at the BPA Regional Competition
- Placed second in the Business Law and Ethics event at the BPA Regional Competition for two consecutive years
- Qualified for state twice in BPA
After high school, Ott plans to major in biomedical/biological sciences at the University of Michigan to become a researcher in a biology related field.
The Class of 2021 salutatorian is Dominick Thornton, the son of Ryan and Melissa Thornton.
His high school accomplishments include:
- Rensselaer Medal Award
Berrien RESA Outstanding Student Award for mathematics
- Berrien RESA Outstanding Student Award for chemistry
- American Mathematics Competition 10 Third Place Award
- Niles High School Valuable Student of the Month Awards
- Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention
- Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All Regional Team
- Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All District Team
- Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Individual All Academic Award
- Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Team All Academic Award
Also in the Top 10 are:
Third: Aidan McKiernan
Fourth: Abigail Fruk
Fifth: Alexis Rauch
Sixth: Rachel Oltz
Seventh: Sydney Skarbek
Eighth: Margaret Chisonga
Ninth: Cade Vota
10th: Emma Armijo