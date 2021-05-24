expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Emotions high in courtroom as Benton Harbor woman sentenced for killing man while driving drunk

By Debra Haight

Published 2:00 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

NILES — The woman who drove the wrong way and caused a crash on the U.S. 31 freeway last July was sentenced to prison Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Nyesha Alvern Campbell, of Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to operating while impaired causing death and was sentenced to three years to 15 years in prison. She must pay $258 in fines and costs with restitution to be determined later. She has credit for one day served.

The incident occurred July 22, 2020, on the U.S. 31 freeway near Niles. Campbell, who was 29 at the time, was driving northbound in the southbound lane on the freeway. She collided head on with a car driven by Darnell Johnson of Benton Harbor. Johnson was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, Johnson’s parents both spoke before sentencing. They noted that their son was 28 years old at the time of the accident and was working two jobs. They said the loss devastated their family and everyone who knew Johnson, who was a 2010 Benton Harbor High School graduate who played sports during high school and volunteered in the community.

Stacey Mitchell called it a “horrible dream” when a sheriff’s deputy knocked on her door that morning.

“I thought, ‘how could this be happening?’ I kept thinking it was a horrible dream,” she said. “I’ve spent Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day without my child, now I have to go to the cemetery to celebrate his 29th birthday.”

“It breaks my heart a little more each day,” she added. “I must live with this the rest of my life. Your family and friends can still see you and talk to you whenever they want. I would like justice to be served.”

Darnell Johnson Sr. also spoke.

“No words can explain how I feel. I lost my firstborn, my namesake and my best friend,” he said. “My son was doing exactly what I taught him to do, which is work hard. Family and friends meant everything to him.”

Assistant Prosecutor Kate Arnold said Campbell made “a horrible, horrible choice” that day to drink and drive.

Defense attorney Tat Parish said Campbell had no intention to drive after drinking that night, but did so because she was trying to flee a domestic violence situation. He noted that Campbell was injured in the crash and is expecting a baby in September. He argued unsuccessfully for the sentencing to be delayed.

“She has suffered great remorse. To say she is remorseful would be an understatement,” he said. “She came to my office to review the presentence report and utterly collapsed and lost consciousness. An ambulance had to be called.”

Campbell said the accident and Johnson’s death haunt her every day and said she was sorry.

Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock said this type of case causes him and other judges sleepless nights.

“I don’t think there’s any question that she’s truly remorseful,” he said. “There’s also no question as to how much pain was caused by the choices she made.”

Judge Schrock noted that Johnson had stopped to the side of the road to avoid her and she still hit him and was accelerating at the time. He added that the accident reconstruction found that she was also on the phone at the time.

He recognized the Johnson family’s call for justice but said no sentence he would impose would bring justice or make them whole.

“There can be no justice, only heartbreaking loss,” he said.

More News

Brandywine’s Sidenbender picks up win No. 400

Bluegrass festival, fireworks celebration approved by Niles City Council

Several sentenced in Berrien County Court

‘Let’s Be Heroes’ motorcycle event raises money for family of slain teenager

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Bluegrass festival, fireworks celebration approved by Niles City Council

Berrien County

Several sentenced in Berrien County Court

Cass County

‘Let’s Be Heroes’ motorcycle event raises money for family of slain teenager

News

Gov. Whitmer announces updates to Return-to-Work Safety Guidelines, releases new epidemic order expanding capacity limits

Giving

Area residents, business owners contribute to beautification effort of downtown Niles

Berrien County

Emotions high in courtroom as Benton Harbor woman sentenced for killing man while driving drunk

Cass County

Heritage Southwest ISD granted pre-Labor Day start waiver

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 19-24

Business

Local businesses navigate CDC mask update

Cass County

Former Niles resident must register as sex offender after contacting teen online

Dowagiac

Dowagiac garden club to plant flowers in honor of former member

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions semifinals

Dowagiac

SMC president gives school update to Rotary

Education

NHS announces Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Drunk driver who caused crash killing two in Dowagiac sentenced to prison

Cassopolis

Cassopolis prepares to unveil new beach project with June event

Edwardsburg

Stephen Ministry to host virtual workshop on stress, anxiety

Cass County

Cass County administrator recognized by local artist group

Cass County

Cass County commissioners pass resolution regarding state revenue sharing payments

Business

Niles Third Thursdays ramp up in participation

Cass County

Edwardsburg man injured when motorcycle collides with guard rail

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

Bobcat earns Master Captain license, becomes first woman accepted into marine service technology program

Berrien County

Michigan EMS say underfunding, paramedic shortage has pushed industry to the brink