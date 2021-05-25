Notre Dame, Michigan going to mobile ticketing starting in the fall

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Both the University of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan have announced that beginning this fall, they will be switching to mobile ticketing for all athletic events.

Notre Dame

To provide a safer environment and enhance the game-day experience, the Notre Dame Athletics Department will transition to mobile ticketing beginning fall 2021.

Available through the user’s smartphone, mobile ticketing offers a secure, convenient and flexible process while providing a contactless exchange of tickets when entering Notre Dame athletic events, officials said. Mobile ticketing also offers protection against fraud and reduces the challenges of lost, forgotten or stolen tickets.

“Mobile ticketing has been fully adopted by our students the past several years for football and men’s basketball games and most recently by members of our faculty and staff,” said Associate Athletics Director Brian Pracht. “We are confident that all of our fans will find this experience to be user-friendly, efficient and safe. Furthermore, the flexibility of mobile ticketing will allow Fighting Irish fans to manage their tickets anytime and anywhere.”

While Notre Dame fans will no longer be able to print their tickets at home, the mobile ticketing process will provide users a secure and self-service environment to manage the exchange of their tickets.

Notre Dame continues to accept deposits for new season ticket members. For more information on becoming a season ticket member, visit und.com/FootballTickets.

Information regarding the 2021 Notre Dame Stadium capacity, game day traditions and commemorative ticket opportunities will be announced in the near future.

Additional ticketing information can be found at und.com/buytickets.

Michigan

Event tickets will be accessible to purchasers through digital wallets on smartphone devices in all U-M sports for which tickets are sold. Print-at-home tickets also will be discontinued.

Mobile tickets will apply to all sports except football, where returning season ticket purchasers will maintain the option to receive tickets either printed or via mobile device.

Mobile ticketing platforms provide a number of advantages to traditional printed tickets, including contactless transactions, faster delivery of tickets, flexibility for ticket holders, improved safety and reduction of counterfeit scenarios, and efficiency at venues.

Coming this summer, the new Michigan Athletics mobile app will provide the easiest and most convenient way for fans to access their mobile tickets, officials said. The app will also feature quick access to event schedules, customizable push notifications, live and archived video and audio, podcasts and more. The free app will be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

U-M Athletics will provide a full list of directions and answers to frequently asked questions in the coming months.

Based upon the latest guidance from the State of Michigan, the path has been cleared for Michigan Athletics events to return to full capacity beginning with the fall competition. Should federal, state, local or campus public health guidelines change, officials will update interested parties as soon as that information becomes available.

The goal continues to be the student-athletes, season ticket holders, and fans’ health and safety, officials said.