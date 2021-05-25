Stella Casey, of Saint Joseph

Feb. 24, 1921 — Feb. 7, 2021

Stella Casey, 99, of Saint Joseph, Michigan died peacefully at her home Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

She married Leslie Casey in Dowagiac, on Sept. 18, 1941. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2002. She was preceded by her parents, August and Eva (Kanz) Sattelmaier; one son, Craig Edward Casey on March 7, 1984; one sister, Theresa Hertz; and two brothers, Carl Sattelmaier and Melvin Sattelmaier.

Stella is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. for a graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, where Mrs. Casey’s remains will be laid to rest.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Stella to be made to either Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085, or, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.