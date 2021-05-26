Cass County 4-H to host market animal workshop

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County 4-H Program will be hosting “Making the Most of Your Market Animal Project Workshop” for youth raising and showing market animals. Hosted virtually at 5 p.m. on three consecutive Tuesdays: June 1, 8 and 15, the program will allow the youth to be able to attend the workshop in the comfort of their own home.

“Whether you are raising poultry, rabbits, lambs, goats, swine, beef or dairy feeders, you really need to have a plan in order to get the best value out of your product by getting ready for our local livestock sale,” said Cass County 4-H Program Coordinator Hailey Harman “This workshop is designed to do just that.”

The workshop is open to youth ages 9-19 years old, free of charge. Resources and materials will be provided, and youth can sign up through their 4-H Online profiles under the “events” tab. If there are any questions, contact Harman at harmanha@msu.edu.

“There is certainly more to successfully selling your market animal than just where it places in the show,” Harman said. “It’s great to learn that early in your 4-H career but it’s great to learn it at any time because it is a life skill that you can use as an adult too.”

Through the program, youth will learn how to grow the potential profit of their livestock projects through a variety of marketing and communication strategies. Learning how to create a buyer’s letter, the seven steps to creating a good “thank you” and how to avoid a communication catastrophe will all also be covered in the workshop.

“It will give exhibitors a leg up on their competition, something that would have been nice to know when I was a 4-H’er,” Harman said. “I certainly didn’t know the seven steps to create a good ‘thank you’ note.”