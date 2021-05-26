expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

By Staff Report

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools is taking steps to help its student population become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is sponsoring a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic at Edwardsburg High School, 69358 Section St., Edwardsburg. The first doses will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 in the cafeteria. The second dose will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 in the same location.

The clinic is for Edwardsburg students ages 12 and up. A parent must be present in order for the student to be vaccinated, and students must sign up by Sunday, May 30. Those wishing to be vaccinated can reserve a time slot at: calendly.com/lhanks-meetings/vaccine-time-slot.

The health department is requesting that parents verify students will be available to receive their second booster at the allotted time before signing up.

“Please be advised that participation in this clinic is on a voluntary basis only and is not mandated by Edwardsburg Public Schools,” wrote Superintendent Jim Knoll in a letter to parents. “It is very important that parents do their research on COVID-19 vaccines. To learn more about these vaccines and how they work, visit the CDC website. If you have specific questions about whether your child should get the vaccine, please consult their health care provider.”

For questions, contact the health department, (269) 621-3143, or Lauren Mendez, EPS district nurse, at lmendez@goeddies.com.

“Thank you for all you do to keep our students and school safe,” Knoll said.

More News

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths

Marcia Butrick, of Cassopolis

Deloris L. Hesser, of Edwardsburg

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths

Buchanan

Former Niles chamber president dies at 85

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department announces new superintendent, construction foreman

Dowagiac

Faced with possibility of closure, Dowagiac nonprofit asks for community support

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to host market animal workshop

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 17-24

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Gold Star Mothers host ceremony honoring WWI heroes

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Bobcats to perform “Fame: The Musical Jr.”

News

Downtown Niles restaurant pivots to food truck for summer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 885,319, 19,019 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Summer Concert Series returns June 3

News

Niles Police Department urges residents to lock car doors to deter theft

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles non-traditional programs graduate students in outdoor ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduates 20-member nursing class

Buchanan

City of Buchanan approves downtown social district

News

Bluegrass festival, fireworks celebration approved by Niles City Council

Berrien County

Several sentenced in Berrien County Court

Cass County

‘Let’s Be Heroes’ motorcycle event raises money for family of slain teenager

News

Gov. Whitmer announces updates to Return-to-Work Safety Guidelines, releases new epidemic order expanding capacity limits

Giving

Area residents, business owners contribute to beautification effort of downtown Niles

Berrien County

Emotions high in courtroom as Benton Harbor woman sentenced for killing man while driving drunk

Cass County

Heritage Southwest ISD granted pre-Labor Day start waiver

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 19-24