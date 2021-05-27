Dowagiac District Library’s poetry contest winners announced

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac District Library’s poetry contest’s results are in, and a pair of local poets stood above the rest.

Chris Lofgren, of Niles, won the contest’s adult category with his poem “The Used Book Store,” and Martha Schaller, of Dowagiac, took first in the teen category with her piece “Green Crayons.

The contest was created as a way to celebrate National Poetry Month in April.

Participants were asked to write and submit original poems, with entries divided into two age groups: Teen (grades seven to 12) and Adult (18 and up). Entries were limited to one per person and had to be submitted by April 30.

The winner in each age group will receive both a poetry book and a City of Dowagiac gift certificate.

Lofgren works at Shelf Life Community Book Store, 223 N. Fourth St., Niles. Schaller is wrapping up her senior year at Dowagiac Union High School and is the school’s valedictorian this year.